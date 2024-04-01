IPL 2024: Mumbai Indians Star Gives Big Update on Suryakumar Yadav's Availability for MI vs RR Match

World No. 1 T20 batsman Suryakumar Yadav is expected to miss a few more Indian Premier League (IPL) matches as he recovers from sports hernia surgery.

The National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru is monitoring Yadav's progress. Mumbai Indians' senior spinner Piyush Chawla said the team is awaiting updates from the NCA.

"The NCA still needs to handle that, and the coaches are more aware of it than us players," Chawla said when asked about Yadav's recovery.

A BCCI source previously confirmed to PTI that Yadav's return is not imminent.

"Surya is making good progress and will be back playing for MI soon," the source said. "However, he might miss a few more games after sitting out the first two."

The BCCI is prioritizing Yadav's fitness for the upcoming T20 World Cup in the United States and the West Indies in June.

"The BCCI's main concern is whether he'll be ready for the World T20, which he will be," the source said. "Of course, he'll play for MI, but he can't be rushed back after sports hernia surgery."

The 33-year-old Yadav, known for his wide array of shots and compared to retired South African star AB de Villiers, boasts a T20 strike rate of 171.55.