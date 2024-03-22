IPL 2024 Opening Ceremony: Live Streaming, Performers List, Time, Venue – All You Need To Know

The 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL) is set to kick off with a bang as Chennai Super Kings (CSK) take on Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the inaugural match on Friday, March 22, 2024. This clash not only marks the return of thrilling cricket action but also sets the stage for the epic showdown between MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli at the iconic MA Chidambaram Stadium.

Cricket enthusiasts are eagerly anticipating the start of another electrifying IPL season, coupled with extravagant festivities. The opening game in Chennai promises a star-studded affair with renowned celebrities such as Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, Sonu Nigam, and AR Rahman gracing the stage in a grand opening ceremony.

A captivating performance awaits for you at the #TATAIPL Mid Innings Show 🤩



Renowned Swedish DJ, record producer and remixer - DJ Axwell is all set to entertain Chennai with his enchanting live performance! 🎶@Axwellpic.twitter.com/eqLCkwl7sA — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) March 21, 2024

AR Rahman and Sonu Nigam's captivating performances are set to captivate the audience, adding to the spectacle of the evening. Due to the festivities, the toss has been rescheduled from 7:00 PM IST to 7:30 PM IST, with the opening innings commencing at 8:00 PM IST.

Key details about the IPL 2024 opening ceremony: