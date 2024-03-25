IPL 2024: Rohit Sharma and Hardik Pandya Clash After MI vs GT Match?

Following Mumbai Indians (MI) unsuccessful chase against Gujarat Titans (GT) in their inaugural match, a conversation between former captain Rohit Sharma and current skipper Hardik Pandya was observed. Rohit appeared displeased during their interaction. The video, which is presently doing rounds on social media, shows Pandya coming and hugging Sharma from behind. Rohit turns and starts giving his two cents about something. If his expressions are to be believed, he clearly looked unhappy about something. Since Mumbai could not finish the chase successfully, Rohit might have had some words of advice for his successor.

Look at Aakash Ambani face reaction how much he fear to Rohit Sharma & the way Rohit Sharma scolding Chapri Hardik pandya is unreal.



Rohit Sharma's Fear is unreal pic.twitter.com/VDQuTkHmhF — Aegon 🇮🇳 (RO NATION 🐐) (@_Aegon45) March 25, 2024

After all, Rohit started well for MI. While chasing Gujarat’s 168, he blasted with a quickfire 43 off 29 balls. He was not affected by the fact that his fellow opener, Ishan Kishan, was out for a duck, leaving the MI score at 0/1. When Sharma was out, Mumbai were comfortably placed at 107/3 in 12.1 overs.MI had 62 runs to make in 7.5 overs to win their first IPL match this season. Given Mumbai’s strong batting line-up, it did not seem like a tough task. However, Mumbai lost wickets at regular intervals.In the final over, Mumbai had to score 19 runs, with skipper Hardik Pandya facing the ball. Pandya hit the first one over the boundary and hit a four in the next ball. With Mumbai needing just 9 runs in 4 balls, Hardik tried a big once again and got out.



