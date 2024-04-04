IPL 2024: Suryakumar Yadav Declared Fit Set to Join Hardik Pandya Led Mumbai Indians

In a major boost to five time IPL champions Mumbai Indians (MI), Suryakumar Yadav got clearance from the National Cricket Academy on Wednesday and will be joining his Indian Premier League (IPL) team for the remainder of the tournament. The 33-year-old will check into the team hotel either on Thursday night or Friday morning and will be featuring in the team’s afternoon net session on April 5.

“Suryakumar Yadav has got the necessary clearance from the NCA and will be checking into the team hotel either tomorrow or the day after. He will be taking part in the net session on April 5, so let’s see how that goes. He should be okay for the Delhi Capitals match on Sunday,” a source close to developments told CricketNext.

Surya has been away from cricket since injuring his ankle in the T20I series in South Africa last December and the surgery for a sports hernia extended his absence from cricket. The right-hander, after undergoing the knife in Munich in January, was undergoing rehab under the watchful eyes of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) medical team and finally got the clearance today. The right-hander underwent a fitness assessment at the NCA a couple of weeks back but wasn’t able to meet the parameters to get the clearance. Mumbai will next face Capitals at the Wankhede on April 7.