IPL 2025 Mega Auction 2025 LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch the Indian Premier League Auction on TV and Online

The much-awaited Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 Mega Auction will take place today, November 24, at the Abady Al-Johar Arena in Jeddah. All 10 IPL franchises will look to strengthen their squads for the upcoming season, with the auction set to begin at 3:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST).

Star Sports Network holds the official broadcasting rights for the event and will live telecast the IPL 2025 Mega Auction across several channels, including Star Sports 1, Star Sports 2, Star Sports 3, and Star Sports 1 Hindi SD and HD.

Viacom18 has secured the digital rights for IPL 2025 and will provide free live streaming of the auction on the JioCinema app and website, making it accessible for fans to watch the event online.

Players and Slots Available

A total of 574 players have been shortlisted by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) from an initial pool of 1,574 registrations. This includes 366 Indian players and 208 overseas players, with representation from associate nations as well. The auction will offer 204 slots across the 10 IPL franchises, with 70 of those reserved for overseas players.

The highest reserve price at the auction is Rs 2 crore, with 81 players opting for this highest bracket.

All eyes 👀 on the remaining purse 💰 of the 🔟 Teams ahead of the #TATAIPLAuction 🙌#TATAIPLpic.twitter.com/qhQ9B9d87g — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) November 24, 2024

Franchise Players Retained

Several key players have been retained by IPL teams ahead of the auction:

Chennai Super Kings : Ruturaj Gaikwad, Matheesha Pathirana, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni

: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Matheesha Pathirana, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni Delhi Capitals : Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Tristan Stubbs, Abhishek Porel

: Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Tristan Stubbs, Abhishek Porel Gujarat Titans : Rashid Khan, Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Rahul Tewatia, Shahrukh Khan

: Rashid Khan, Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Rahul Tewatia, Shahrukh Khan Kolkata Knight Riders : Rinku Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Sunil Narine, Andre Russell, Harshit Rana, Ramandeep Singh

: Rinku Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Sunil Narine, Andre Russell, Harshit Rana, Ramandeep Singh Lucknow Super Giants : Nicholas Pooran, Ravi Bishnoi, Mayank Yadav, Mohsin Khan, Ayush Badoni

: Nicholas Pooran, Ravi Bishnoi, Mayank Yadav, Mohsin Khan, Ayush Badoni Mumbai Indians : Jasprit Bumrah, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Rohit Sharma, Tilak Varma

: Jasprit Bumrah, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Rohit Sharma, Tilak Varma Punjab Kings : Shashank Singh, Prabhsimran Singh

: Shashank Singh, Prabhsimran Singh Rajasthan Royals : Sanju Samson, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, Sandeep Sharma

: Sanju Samson, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, Sandeep Sharma Royal Challengers Bangalore : Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Yash Dayal

: Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Yash Dayal Sunrisers Hyderabad: Pat Cummins, Abhishek Sharma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Heinrich Klaasen, Travis Head

Key Auction Rules