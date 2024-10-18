IPL 2025: No Jos Buttler? Rajasthan Royals Likely To Retain Just 3 Players: Reports

Ahead of the highly anticipated Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 mega auction, reports suggest that Rajasthan Royals, the Rajasthan-based franchise, plans to retain three key players. The list includes team captain Sanju Samson, opener Yashasvi Jaiswal, and middle-order batter Riyan Parag. Additionally, according to an Indian Express report, the franchise is in discussions with England’s Jos Buttler regarding his retention.

In September, former Indian cricketer Rahul Dravid was appointed as head coach of Rajasthan Royals, returning to the franchise in a new role. He will be joined by former India batting coach Vikram Rathour. Under the updated rules set by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), each franchise is allowed to retain up to six players, including a maximum of five capped players (Indian or overseas), with two uncapped players allowed.

The retention costs for teams will be Rs 18 crore for the first player, Rs 14 crore for the second, Rs 11 crore for the third, while the fourth and fifth players will cost Rs 18 crore and Rs 14 crore respectively. Teams can also retain an uncapped player, but if they opt to retain only five players, they retain the Right to Match (RTM) option. All IPL franchises are required to submit their list of retained players to the BCCI by October 31st.