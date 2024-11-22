IPL 2025 Schedule: BCCI Announces Indian Premier League Dates for 2026 and 2027

The 2025 season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) will scheduled to be held from March 14, and the final match for the upcoming mega event will played on May 25. The dates for the next three seasons have also been announced by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) in a notification to all ten teams.

The IPL 2025 tournament will be played between March 15 and May 31, while the 2007 season of IPL will be played between March 14 and May 30. The IPL governing council has termed these tournament dates as windows, but they are likely to end up as the final dates for the tournament.

Meanwhile, the upcoming 2025 season of IPL will be played a total of 74 matches, the same as the last season. However, this number is ten matches less than the 84 listed by IPL in 2022 when the media rights for the 2023-27 cycle were sold. Cricket Australia has given clearance to all its international and domestic players to feature in IPL 2025. However, in 2026, Australia are slated to play a three-match ODI series in Pakistan, which Cricket Australia revealed will be "concluding no later than March 18."