IPL Auction: Australian players to miss first half of IPL 2022 confirms BCCI

BCCI has informed IPL teams that Australian players will not be available for the entire duration of IPL this year. Australian cricketers form the biggest overseas contingent (47) to be shortlisted for the mega auction this Saturday. With the Australian selectors naming a full-strength squad for the coming tour of Pakistan, franchises will have to account for their absence in the first half of IPL - it is likely to start on March 27 - at the auction. Two players who are sought after - they have been listed in the marquee set (first 10) - are Test captain Pat Cummins and opener Dave Warner. Both have been picked for the three-Test series against Pakistan that ends on March 25. The duo is also likely to be selected for the following white-ball series that ends on April 5.

The quarantine protocol - it is likely to be six days - before players can join the team bubble complicates overseas player availability this year. Three franchises - KKR, PK and RCB - are searching for captains and Cummins and Warner are top candidates. But uncertainty over their availability weakens their case. “Honestly, I don’t even know which date the auction is. It’s 13th or 14th or 15th or something. I haven’t spent too much time on it,” Cummins told reporters on Wednesday. Other Australians named for the Tests against Pakistan who would be on the franchises’ wishlist include pacer Josh Hazlewood, ex-captain Steve Smith, all-rounders Mitchell Marsh and Cameron Green. ODI captain Aaron Finch and leg-spinner Adam Zampa, amongst others. will be in the white-ball squad for Pakistan. Cricket Australia has made it clear that even non-contracted players whose state teams make it to the Sheffield Shield final will not be free to travel before April 5.