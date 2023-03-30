IPL Fan Parks return after 2019; set to cover over 20 states, 2 UTs, 45 cities

Mumbai (Maharashtra)[India], March 30 : The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 will see the return of the IPL Fan Parks after a gap of three years.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), in its continuous endeavour to take the prestigious IPL tournament across the country and the globe, started the concept in 2015 and the IPL 2023 will see a comeback of the same.

The IPL Fan Parks will be spread across 45 cities Surat, Madurai, Kota, Hubli and Dehradun to name a few and over 20 States and 2 Union Territories this season. It promises to offer an exciting and entertaining community-viewing experience for cricket fans across various regions of the country. Every weekend, throughout the duration of the tournament, there will be five fan parks.

The 16th season of the IPL will kickstart with a blockbuster clash between the defending champions Gujarat Titans and the four-time winners Chennai Super Kings in Ahmedabad at the Narendra Modi Stadium the largest cricket stadium in the world on March 31 and the same day will witness the first fan park of the season in Madurai.

The fans will get the opportunity to witness the IPL 2023 Final, to be played on May 28, 2023, from as many as five Fan Parks across Jammu, Jamshedpur, Palakkad, Jorhat and Bhopal.

