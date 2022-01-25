IPL: If I don't get picked in this auction, then don't know when I will, says McDermott

Australia batter Ben McDermott on Tuesday said that he dreams of playing in the Indian Premier League (IPL) and his recent form in the Big Bash League (BBL) should help him attract high interest in the mega auction of the cash-rich league.

The mega auction for IPL 2022 is set to be held on February 12 and 13. McDermott has been named as the BBL 11 Player of the Tournament.

"If I don't get picked up this year not sure when I will. There's not too much I can do now, it's all up to those people in charge," ESPNcricinfo quoted McDermott as saying.

McDermott became the first player in BBL history to score centuries in consecutive matches, plundering 110 not out against the Adelaide Strikers on December 27 before backing that up 48 hours later with 127 against the Melbourne Renegades.

The Hurricanes opener ended BBL|11 with 577 runs - the fourth-highest single-season tally in BBL history - at 48.08 apiece and a strike rate of 153.86. This performance has also seen the batter earning a T20I call-up for Australia for the upcoming series against Sri Lanka.

"I've had a lot of experience through maybe [being selected] prematurely; I don't think I wasn't ready to play for Australia but I do feel ready now. I feel like I'm on top of my game whereas in previous years I have sort of been in and out through player bans, Covid, all that sort of stuff, that's how I've got my opportunities," said McDermott. "I feel like I'm more ready than ever to play for Australia and I've developed a lot of learnings through those experiences. They haven't been good ones, I won't shy away from that, but definitely learnt and come back better," he added.

( With inputs from ANI )

