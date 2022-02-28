IPL: I'm a player's captain, says KKR skipper Shreyas Iyer

Indian batter Shreyas Iyer who will lead Kolkata Knight Riders in the Indian Premier League 2022 believes that he is a player's captain.

The dynamic young India batter has recently powered Team India to a record 3-0 T20I series win vs Sri Lanka on Sunday with a Man of the Series performance in Dharamshala.

There's a lot of buzz around Shreyas, and there's no surprise with that. Not only has he been churning out some great knocks for the national team, but he was also recently bought by KKR at the IPL Auction 2022 and named skipper of the side.

"I would be coming in with a much different mindset now. I'm now more mature and experienced in terms of my decision-making and captaincy skills. Really waiting eagerly to work with every individual in the team, and build that synergy which could really help the team perform at a different level. I'm just going to love the responsibility, and I thrive under pressure," Iyer told KKR's official website.

"You know, for me to be part of the KKR family is an enormous feeling. I want to really appreciate the work which has been done by all the great players in the past and I would like to follow in the same footsteps, that they have created for KKR. Personally, I feel that I'm a player's captain and I want to create an atmosphere where all of us are thinking towards one goal, which is winning," he added.

In the mega auction, KKR had bought Shreyas Iyer for Rs 12.25 crore. Earlier, the right-handed batter had led Delhi Capitals in the IPL.

Iyer also revealed the talk with former New Zealand captain Brendon McCullum. He said: "Brendon McCullum as a coach I feel is very aggressive. Even when you saw him playing for his country (New Zealand), he was someone who was very aggressive and he is kind of a risk-taker."

"And I absolutely love that. Obviously, I've had few interactions with him after the auction. He's got that calm demeanor and I'm really looking forward to working with him, and to have some very successful seasons for KKR over the years," he pointed.

KKR squad for IPL 2022: Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Venkatesh Iyer, Varun Chakravarthy, Nitish Rana, Pat Cummins, Shreyas Iyer, Shivam Mavi, Sheldon Jackson, Ajinkya Rahane, Rinku Singh, Anukul Roy, Rasikh Dar, Baba Indrajith, Chamika Karunaratne, Abhijeet Tomar, Pratham Singh, Ashok Sharma, Sam Billings, Alex Hales, Tim Southee, Ramesh Kumar, Mohammad Nabi, Umesh Yadav, Aman Khan.

( With inputs from ANI )

