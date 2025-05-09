IPL Match Cancelled in Dharamshala Post Jammu Attacks: Pakistan Murdabad' Slogans Heard Outside Stadium ( Watch Video)

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 match between Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals scheduled to be held in Dharamsala was called off on Thursday due to security reasons, prompting a swift evacuation of the stadium.

The urgent decision to abandon the match and clear the venue came amidst heightened security concerns believed to be linked to Pakistan's recent attempts to target Jammu airport, located approximately 200 kilometers from Dharamshala.

#WATCH | Dharamshala, Himachal Pradesh: People chant 'Pakistan murdabad' slogans as IPL match between Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings called off after Pakistan launched missiles and drones into India, which were intercepted and neutralised by India's air defence system. pic.twitter.com/SndYr1oGTs — ANI (@ANI) May 8, 2025

As spectators were asked to leave the stadium by authorities, many were heard raising "Pakistan Murdabad" (Death to Pakistan) slogans, reflecting the heightened tensions in the region.

Initially, the sudden blackout at the stadium was speculated to be a floodlight malfunction. However, it was soon confirmed that the power outage was a precautionary measure due to air raid alerts in nearby areas.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) acted swiftly to ensure the safe return of all personnel involved. BCCI Vice-President Rajeev Shukla announced that a special train would be arranged from Una, a town close to Dharamsala, to transport the players of both Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings, along with match officials, support staff, and the broadcast crew.

"We are organising a special train from Una which is not far from Dharamsala to bring everybody home safely. As of now the match has been called off and the stadium has been evacuated. We will take a call on the tournament's future depending on the situation tomorrow. As of now, players' safety is utmost important," Shukla was quoted as saying by the Times of India.

Eyewitness accounts suggest that after the floodlights went off, players and officials were quickly moved indoors. IPL Chairman Arun Singh Dhumal was reportedly seen instructing the entire crowd to evacuate the venue without delay