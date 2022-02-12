IPL Mega Auction: Kolkata and Punjab tight-lipped about captaincy pick

Bengaluru, Feb 12 Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) CEO Venky Mysore and Punjab Kings (PBKS) owner Mohit Burman on Saturday remained tight-lipped over their future captaincy pick.

Kolkata picked Australia Test captain Pat Cummins for INR 7.25 crores followed by Shreyas Iyer for INR 12.25 crores, while Punjab bagged Shikhar Dhawan for INR 8.25 crores in the ongoing 2022 IPL mega auction here in Bengaluru.

"Delighted with how the first session has gone for us. To get back Pat Cummins at that price. We thought that he would go higher. So, very, very delighted with that. Obviously, Shreyas is a quality Indian player at the top of the order is sort of very, very long-term in terms of our thinking. That's fantastic and very delighted," said Mysore in the virtual press conference after marquee sets were done.

"As far as captaincy, I think that's a decision that coach and think-tank will take. We need to digest the activities of today and tomorrow, then take stock. Between Cummins and Shreyas, got two solid options. I am sure the coach and think thank will take the right decision," added Mysore.

Burman was happy in bagging Dhawan, a veteran left-handed opener alongside the retained Mayank Agarwal.

"Also, if you look at the nuances of the auction, you will always have a situation where the Indian players will come on more because of the unavailability of a lot of foreign players. We are happy with what we bid for Shikhar. Let's hope he performs very well."

Asked about zeroing on Punjab's captaincy pick, Burman remarked, "For us, it was important to get some senior Indian players on our side. Regarding captaincy, not in a position to answer that. We will decide once the auction is over and our coach Anil Kumble will make that call. Let's see what he decides. Hopefully, what we put in the squad will change out fortunes."

