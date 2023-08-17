IPL: MSK Prasad joins Lucknow Super Giants as Strategic Consultant

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], August 17 : Former India cricketer MSK Prasad joined Indian Premiere League (IPL) team Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) as Strategic Consultant, the franchise announced on Thursday.

"The former BCCI Chairman of the Selection Committee will be instrumental in providing essential guidance across a spectrum of critical domains," LSG said in an official statement.

Former India cricketer MSK Prasad joins the Super Giants as our Strategic Consultant! 🤝 Full story 👉 https://t.co/kwtmp8awBE pic.twitter.com/gW9kiQJePM — Lucknow Super Giants (@LucknowIPL) August 17, 2023

"Prasad brings with him a wealth of experience and a stellar track record in cricket operations, coupled with a passion that has driven him to remarkable achievements in both national and international arenas. His journey is marked by a range of accomplishments that spans from representing the Indian National Cricket Team to steering the operations of prominent cricket associations; all of which will bring valuable insights and experience to our organization," the statement further read.

In his previous stint, he served as the Chairman of the Senior Selection Committee with the BCCI, where he played a key role in spearheading talent scouting and player development to help create a robust talent pipeline for the Indian national team across all formats.

Beyond his association with the BCCI, he has also served as the Director of Cricket Operations at the Andhra Cricket Association, where he orchestrated the establishment of state-of-the-art coaching facilities across 13 districts within the Andhra region.

"His involvement at RPSG Sports will be instrumental in providing essential guidance across a spectrum of critical domains as Head of Talent Search, talent development and our academy business," the statement further read.

