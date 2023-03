Ishan Kishan becomes fastest double centurion in ODIs with 210-run knock against Bangladesh

India's star opener Ishan Kishan smashed the fastest double hundred in ODIs, becoming only the fourth Indian batter to achieve the milestone against Bangladesh in the third ODI here at Zahur Ahmed Chaudhary Stadium, Chattogram on Saturday.

With this inning, the opener threw in his hat for the openers slot with the ODI World Cup in sight.

The southpaw grabbed his opportunity to open the innings and came out all guns blazing to become only the seventh batter to smash a double century in ODIs. Kishan played a breathtaking knock of 210 runs off 131 balls that was studded with 24 fours and 10 huge sixes.

Rohit Sharma was ruled out of the third ODI after he injured his left thumb in the previous match while fielding in slip.

Youngster Kishan made the most of the opportunity and played a historic inning surpassing Chris Gayle's 138-ball record.

He also bettered Virender Sehwag's record of the fastest 150 in ODI cricket for India. The veteran batter had reached the landmark in 112 balls while Kishan reached the figure in 103 balls.

Kishan, who is 24 years and 145 days old also became the youngest batter in the history of ODIs to smash a double hundred.

The left-hander also stitched a huge 290-run partnership with Virat Kohli for the second wicket, helping India dominate the Bangladeshi bowlers.

( With inputs from ANI )

