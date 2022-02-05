Ishan Kishan, Shahrukh Khan added to squad for 1st ODI: BCCI

Mumbai, Feb 5 The All-India Senior Selection Committee has added Ishan Kishan and Shahrukh Khan to India's squad for the first ODI against the West Indies to be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Sunday, the BCCI said in a statement on Saturday.

Squad for the 1st ODI: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohd. Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Avesh Khan, Ishan Kishan, Shahrukh Khan.

