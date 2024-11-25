Ishant Sharma Sold to GT (Gujarat Titans) for INR 75 Lakh at IPL 2025 Mega Auction

Ishant Sharma has been bought by Gujarat Titans for INR 75 lakh at the IPL 2025 mega auction. The experienced Indian pacer will join the team for the upcoming season.

A stalwart in India’s Test lineup, Sharma has been a dominant force in longer formats but has not been a regular in limited-overs cricket. His height, bounce, and disciplined line and length make him a valuable asset for teams seeking an experienced bowler to lead their attack. Sharma, who has been with Delhi Capitals since 2019, was released by the franchise ahead of the auction.