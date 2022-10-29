It is a pretty special century for me: Glenn Phillips

Sydney, Oct 29 New Zealand's century-maker on Saturday Glenn Phillips said he would rank his 64-ball 104 in the T20 World Cup match against Sri Lanka at SCG "at the top" given the precarious situation the team was in as it began the task of setting the target.

Phillips, a middle-order batter, smashed a fine century, while left-arm fast bowler Trent Boult picked four wickets in career-best figures to lead New Zealand to a commanding 65-run victory over Sri Lanka in their Group 1 match of Super 12 stage.

After Phillips made 104 off 64 balls, laced with 10 fours and four sixes, and shared an 84-run stand with Daryl Mitchell to lift New Zealand from 15/3 to 163/7, Boult and Tim Southee reduced Sri Lanka to 8/4 in 3.3 overs.

"I think it's (century) probably going to be at the top. I do have one other 100, and that was pretty special as well, but to be able to do it on a World Cup stage just adds a little bit more juice to it, which is kind of cool," said Phillips.

"To be able to have a World Cup win in front of a sticky situation is actually the most satisfying part. The boys all did their roles. Everyone came together. It's not necessarily about one specific performance. It was actually an overall team effort," he added.

Phillips also allayed fears about the cramps he suffered in his innings and attributed it to the heat at the venue and rigorous running between the wickets.

"Unfortunately, the heat and the wickets, I don't think we hit a boundary for ages, what felt like forever in the middle at one stage. We just kept trying to run as much as possible, and I think that eventually got to me by the fielding minutes. I tried to get out there. I love to be out there with the boys. Unfortunately, the cramp got the better of me today," he said.

