“It’s a Really Emotional Moment for Me, I Just Want to…”: Rishabh Pant on His Comeback to Cricket

Finally, Rishabh Pant returned to the cricket field as the Delhi Capitals (DC) skipper walked out for the toss with Punjab Kings (PBKS) captain Shikhar Dhawan ahead of Match 2 of IPL 2024 in Mullanpur. This marks Pant's first competitive game since he suffered injuries in a car crash.

Addressing the toss presentation, an emotional Pant expressed his joy at returning to cricket after a lengthy injury layoff. "It's a really emotional moment for me. I just want to enjoy every moment on the field," he remarked. Despite losing the toss to Punjab Kings' skipper Shikhar Dhawan, Pant remained optimistic about the game, noting, "We would have batted first. The wicket looks a little on the slower side."

Looking ahead, Pant expressed his eagerness for the upcoming season, stating, "Looking forward to my first match back. Really excited for the season."

Pant's journey back to the field follows a 15-month hiatus due to a harrowing car crash on the Delhi-Dehradun highway on January 1, 2022. The 26-year-old endured injuries to his knee, back, elbow, and head during the accident, necessitating surgery at the Kolkilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Mumbai and a subsequent period of bed rest.

After extensive rehabilitation at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru, Pant showed remarkable progress in his recovery. He participated in practice matches in Allur to assess his fitness and form, ultimately receiving clearance from the NCA and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).