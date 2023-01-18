'It's an abuse to domestic cricket': Venkatesh Prasad lashes out at selectors for ignoring Sarfaraz Khan

New Delhi, Jan 18 Former India fast bowler Venkatesh Prasad lashed out at national selectors for ignoring Sarfaraz Khan for the upcoming Test series against Australia, saying that the batter's exclusion is an "abuse to domestic cricket".

Continuing his rich form, the Mumbai batter scored 125 off 155 balls against Delhi on Tuesday, his third ton of the ongoing Ranji Trophy season.

Quoting a tweet from BCCI Domestic's Twitter handle, Prasad wrote: "Not having him in the Test Team despite 3 blockbuster domestic seasons is not only unfair on Sarfaraz Khan, but it's an abuse to domestic cricket, almost as if this platform doesn't matter. And he is FIT to score those runs. As far as body weight goes, there are many with more kgs."

In eight innings this season, Sarfaraz has scored 556 runs averaging 111.20 with three centuries. In the last two Ranji Trophy seasons, he has amassed 1,910 runs in just 12 games, averaging 136.42.

India and Australia will play four Tests for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, starting from February 9 at Nagpur.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor