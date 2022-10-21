It's definitely hurting: Nicholas Pooran after West Indies' shocking exit from T20 World Cup 2022

Hours after his side’s elimination from the T20 World Cup on Friday following a humiliating loss to Ireland, West Indies skipper Nicholas Pooran voiced his displeasure and remarked that the squad had let down its supporters. The skipper also mentioned his poor World Cup batting performance and expressed his extreme sadness over West Indies’ elimination.

“We have disappointed our fans and ourselves. It’s definitely hurting. I have disappointed my guys with the way I performed,” said Nicholas Pooran after the match. He added his thoughts about the team’s dismal World Cup batting performance. According to Nicholas Pooran, the pitch was favorable for batting and the score was never high enough for the bowlers to successfully defend. “It’s tough, we haven’t batted well in this tournament at all. On a really good batting surface, making 145, it’s a really difficult task for the bowlers. It was going to be a challenge,” mentioned the left-hander.

The captain Nicholas Pooran also congratulated the Irish squad on making it to the Super 12.“ Congratulations to Ireland, they batted fantastically and bowled well today. There are a lot of positives, Jason is back to bowling well, King is batting wonderfully, and Joseph is stepping up with the ball for us. This is a learning experience for us.”