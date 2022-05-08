'It's revenge time', reckons RCB's Hazlewood on clash against SRH

Ahead of their clash against Sunrisers Hyderabad, Royal Challengers Bangalore pacer Josh Hazlewood said that it will be 'revenge time' for his team.

Both the teams will be squaring off with each other for their next IPL 2022 clash on Sunday, here at the Wankhede Stadium. Earlier, Hyderabad defeated Bangalore by 9 wickets on April 23.

"We have got a few (team activities) categories, there are four teams and the other day we were playing table tennis. We were running right on the bottom of the table. The top teams will be fighting out, I think it's pool volleyball next. I am a bit slow, a bit tall - so we have left that (indoor football) for a few other guys," Hazlewood told host broadcasters Star Sports.

"There is not much to do (in the bubble life) apart from playing cricket and training, so any time you get out of that bubble, it also helps in team bonding. We played against them at Brabourne, and hopefully, it's revenge time today," he added.

Coming to the match, Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Faf du Plessis won the toss and opted to bat first against Kane Williamson led SunRisers Hyderabad here at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday.

SRH have made two changes Sean Abbott and Shreyas Gopal make way for Fazalhaq Farooqi and Jagadeesha Suchith while RCB went in with their same Playing XI.

( With inputs from ANI )

