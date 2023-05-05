'I've achieved beyond my dreams': Katherine Sciver-Brunt retires from international cricket

Katherine Sciver-Brunt, England women's most successful limited overs bowler, announced her international retirement on Friday. She had already announced her retirement from regional cricket but will continue to play in The Hundred. She had announced her retirement from Test cricket last year. In a career spanning 19 years, she has represented England in 14 Tests, 141 ODIs and 112 T20Is, taking a total of 335 wickets. Announcing her retirement, she said, "Well here I am, 19 years later, at the end of my international journey. I thought I'd never be able to reach this decision but I have and it's been the hardest one of my life."I never had any dreams or aspirations to do what I've done, I only ever wished to make my family proud of me. And what I've achieved has gone way beyond that.

"I have so much to be thankful for, cricket has given me a purpose, a sense of belonging, security, many golden memories and best friends that will last a lifetime. Of the trophies and titles I could have wished to achieve, I have reached them all, but my greatest achievement is the happiness that I have found in Nat."It has been a huge honour representing England for so long and I'd like to thank all of the England cricket family past and present for making my time a special one. The supporters - you are awesome, without you we wouldn't be able to do what it is that we love and the atmosphere you guys create is irreplaceable."The biggest thanks I have though goes to my family, they are my biggest fans and greatest support without which I wouldn't have made this journey at all." Clare Connor, who was also Sciver-Brunt's first national captain, and currently England Women's Managing Director, said: "Katherine has done so much for the game of cricket and for women's cricket in particular. She has been an unbelievable role-model, giving us everything she has for nearly 20 years."When cricketers retire, we rightly celebrate their skill, their runs and wickets, their records and accolades. But what Katherine has given the game of cricket extends far beyond those things. Her most powerful impact has been through her human qualities - through her passion to take our sport forward, her care for her teammates, her desire to always come back better and stronger despite significant injury setbacks.