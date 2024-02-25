IVPL: Telangana Tigers edge out Rajasthan Legends by 1 run in a thriller

Greater Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 25: SS Bharath Kumar slammed a fifty as Telangana Tigers defeated Rajasthan Legends by 1 run in the thrilling fourth match of the Indian Veteran Premier League (IVPL) here at the Shaheed Vijay Singh Pathik Sports Complex in Greater Noida on Sunday.

In a tense match, Rajasthan required 17 runs from the last over, with the equation boiling down to just 3 runs off the final delivery. The Telangana Tigers exhibited nerves of steel, sealing a heart-stopping win over Rajasthan Legends.

Telangana Tigers scored 173/5 in the allotted 20 overs and then restricted Rajasthan Legends to 172/7.



Opting to bat first, Telangana Tigers got off to a bad start losing the first wicket in the second over. Skipper Dilshan Munaweera and SS Bharath Kumar then stitched a 53-run stand for the second wicket.

Telangana Tigers lost skipper Munaweera and Ricardo Powell but Bharath Kumar kept smashing the boundaries. Wickets fell in the middle overs but that didn't dent Telangana Tigers hope. Bharat Kumar smashed 87 runs in 59 balls as Telangana Tigers reached 173/5 in the allotted 20 overs.

Facing the daunting chase, Rajasthan Legends faltered early, losing three wickets within the powerplay and finding themselves at 28/3. Skipper Angelo Parera and Rajesh Bishnoi staged a recovery, but Parera's dismissal in the 11th over halted their momentum.

However, Ishan Malhotra's explosive cameo, smashing 36 runs off just 14 balls, brought Rajasthan within striking distance of the target. With 17 runs needed off the final over, Telangana Tigers' composure under pressure secured a thrilling 1-run victory.



Telangana Tigers will now face off against VVIP Uttar Pradesh on Monday, while Rajasthan Legends will clash with Chhattisgarh Warriors on Wednesday, promising more enthralling encounters in the IVPL.



The matches are being broadcast live in India on the Eurosport channel, DD Sports, and Fancode. Ticket sales are already underway on Bookmyshow, with fans rushing to secure their seats for what promises to be an unforgettable cricketing spectacle.