Jammu Kashmir all-rounder Auqib Nabi selected as net bowler for Sunrisers Hyderabad

Jammu Kashmir all-rounder Auqib Nabi has been roped in as net bowler for Sunrisers Hyderabad for upcoming season of IPL 2023. Auqib who is a top all-rounder in J&K and an essential part of all formats is the eight J&K players to serve as a net bowler during the IPL 2023.

With that Auqib would be the second bowler from J&K in the Sunrisers Hyderabad camp as a net bowler. Tahir Bhat has already joined the squad as a net bowler. Sunrisers Hyderabad camp is being held at Rajiv Gandhi Stadium Hyderabad. Auqib joined the team on Friday. It takes the total count of J&K players in Sunrisers Hyderabad to five with Abdul Samad, Umran Malik and Vivrant Sharma already a part of the playing squad. Umran Malik and Vivrant Sharma had both served as net bowlers at Sunrisers Hyderabad before getting picked for the main team.

That is the bright thing for both Auqib and Tahir as they can hope to impress the franchise’s think-tank and be the next J&K players at the cash-rich IPL.Amoung other players, Abid Mushtaq is with CSK, Mujtaba Yousif is with CSK, Basit Bashir is with MI, Waseem Bashir is with LSG, Umar Nazir is with PBKS and Samiullah Dar is with KKR.