Jason Roy replaces Shreyas Iyer in KKR squad for IPL 2023

Kolkata Knight Riders have signed England's Jason Roy for INR 2.8 crore for the remainder of IPL 2023. Roy set his base price at INR 1.5 crore but went unsold in the 2023 mini auction.

The signing comes after KKR have suffered a couple of blows on the personnel front. Regular skipper Shreyas Iyer has been ruled out of the season, and the WTC final due to back injury.

Roy has earlier featured for four IPL teams - KKR, Delhi Capitals, Gujarat Lions and Sunrisers Hyderabad. His last appearance in the league came in the 2021 season for Sunrisers, where he scored 150 runs in five games, including a half-century. KKR lost their rain-marred opening game to Punjab Kings by seven runs (DLS method) in Mohali. They will take on Royal Challengers Bangalore next, on Thursday (April 6), at home in Kolkata's Eden Gardens.