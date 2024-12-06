Jasprit Bumrah Birthday: Sanjana Ganesan Shares Heartfelt Post with Son Angad (See Pic)

Sanjana Ganesan, sports journalist, anchor, and wife of Indian cricketer Jasprit Bumrah, took to social media to wish her husband on his 31st birthday on Friday, December 6. She shared a photo on Instagram with Angad. She covered Angad’s face with a sun emoji and captioned the post: “Happy birthday to my 🦀 and Angad's🦁❤️.”

Sanjana Ganesan's Instagram Post

Sanjana and Jasprit Bumrah married in March 2021 in Goa. In September 2023, the couple welcomed their first child, a baby boy named Angad.

Earlier, Bumrah captained the Indian team in Rohit Sharma’s absence. Rohit missed the match to be with his family after the birth of his second child. Bumrah delivered a stellar performance in the match. He claimed eight wickets, including a five-wicket haul in the first innings. His performance helped India secure a massive 295-run victory. Bumrah’s impressive performance earned him the No. 1 spot in the ICC Men’s Test Bowler Rankings.

Bumrah returned to action as India takes on Australia in the second Border-Gavaskar Trophy match at Adelaide Oval.

Jasprit Bumrah has represented India in 200 matches across different formats. He made his debut in an ODI against Australia in 2016. Since then, he has played 89 ODIs, taking 149 wickets, including two five-wicket hauls.

In T20Is, Bumrah has played 70 matches and taken 89 wickets. He played a crucial role in India’s victory at the 2024 T20 World Cup. Bumrah earned the Player of the Tournament award after taking 15 wickets in eight innings. He maintained an outstanding average of 8.26 and an impressive economy rate of 4.17.

Bumrah made his Test debut in 2018 against South Africa. In his 41 Test appearances since then, he has taken 181 wickets, which includes 11 five-wicket hauls.

As Jasprit Bumrah celebrates his 31st birthday, his remarkable contributions continue to strengthen his reputation as a crucial asset to India’s cricket team across all formats.