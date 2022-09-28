Jasprit Bumrah, Harshal Patel can come good at the right time for India: Saba Karim

New Delhi, Sep 28 Saba Karim, the former India wicketkeeper-batter and ex-member of the senior men's selection committee, feels that the returning fast bowling duo of Jasprit Bumrah and Harshal Patel will come good at the right time for the side in future.

After recovering from lower back and rib injuries respectively which needed rehabilitation at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru, both Bumrah and Harshal recently returned to action through the three-match T20I series against Australia which India won 2-1.

"I can understand that he's coming back after a long layoff and may take some time to settle down but let's not get carried away, Jasprit Bumrah in all the games that he will play will be extremely effective - so that may not happen."

"Having said that, I do believe Jasprit Bumrah, the kind of bowling combination they have right now, and Harshal Patel also, both of them can come good at the right time for India," said Karim on 'Sports Over The Top' show on Sports18.

Bumrah looked fully fit and even took out Aaron Finch with a brute of a yorker at Nagpur. But he is yet to get back to his old rhythm, seen from him being taken to cleaners by Cameron Green and Tim David in his figures of 0/50 in his four overs, the most he's ever conceded in T20I cricket.

Harshal, meanwhile, conceded 49 runs for no wicket in four overs at Mohali. He then bowled two overs that went for 32 in an eight-overs a side affair at Nagpur, and then bowled just two overs for figures of 1/18 at Hyderabad, including conceding just seven runs and take out David. In all, Harshal had an economy rate of 12.37 in the three-match series.

Karim went on to explain that with the fickle nature of T20I format bringing its share of ups and downs, bowlers need to back their mastery and expertise in comeback post injury.

"That is true (on form taking time to come on return from injury), but at times we just tend to get carried away and want pacer bowlers to deliver in a very effective manner in all the T20 formats - it is not going to happen."

"The entire format is based so much on unpredictability. So, in one game you may have a very good outing, second game some of the batters may get after you. What is more important is that particular bowler is supposed to have faith in his skill and abilities. So, one can see that in Jasprit Bumrah," he added.

