Jasprit Bumrah Named India's Vice Captain for First Two Tests Against England

In a T20 series against Afghanistan, Team India, led by captain Rohit Sharma, is currently in action. Following the conclusion of the Afghanistan T20 series, the team is set to face England in a 5-test series on their home ground. Chief selector Ajit Agarkar announced the squad for the first 2 test matches against England, appointing Rohit Sharma as the captain and replacing Hardik Pandya with Jasprit Bumrah as the vice-captain due to Pandya's ankle injury.

Hardik Pandya, the former vice-captain who played a crucial role in leading Team India in the 2023 World Cup, is presently undergoing recovery for his injury. The squad of 16 players for the England Test series was finalized yesterday evening.

The opening match of the Test series against England is scheduled for January 25th at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad. For the first 2 Test matches, Jasprit Bumrah has been designated as the vice-captain by chief selector Ajit Agarkar. Bumrah previously served as the vice-captain on the South Africa tour and has captaincy experience, having led Team India in the T20 series on the Ireland tour and in a lone Test match on the England tour in 2022.