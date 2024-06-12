Jasprit Bumrah and Micah Parsons Exchange Jerseys and Skills in New York (See Pics)

By Lokmat English Desk | Published: June 12, 2024 03:15 AM2024-06-12T03:15:32+5:302024-06-12T03:18:46+5:30

Indian cricket team's premier pacer Jasprit Bumrah had a memorable encounter with NFL and Dallas Cowboys star Micah Parsons in New York on Tuesday. The duo engaged in a friendly jersey exchange.

During their meet-up, Bumrah and Parsons delved into each other's sports, sharing insights and experiences. Bumrah, known for his lethal bowling in cricket, took the opportunity to introduce Parsons to the nuances of cricket, offering lessons in batting and bowling techniques. In return, Parsons, a prominent figure in American Football, provided Bumrah with an introduction to the intricacies of the NFL game.

Micah Parsons reposted the NFL tweet with the caption: "I can say I faced the best bowler in the world!! Cricket is tough!!"

The interaction between the two athletes comes in the wake of Bumrah's stellar performance in India's recent match against arch-rivals Pakistan, where he played a pivotal role in securing a thrilling six-run victory. Bumrah's remarkable figures of 3/14 in four overs earned him the Player of the Match award.

In a related event, BCCI Secretary Jay Shah had a significant meeting with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell after the match. The discussion centered on enhancing fan engagement and sharing best practices between the cricket and football leagues, marking a convergence of major sporting entities.

