Jasprit Bumrah set to miss Nepal game, flies back to India for personal reasons: Report

New Delhi, Sep 3 India’s ace pacer Jasprit Bumrah has returned to India and is set to miss the Asia Cup 2023 match against Nepal, scheduled at Pallekele in Sri Lanka on Monday.

The BCCI has not said anything officially on this matter so far, but there are reports all over social media that Bumrah is returning home for a few days.

He will be available for the Group 4 stage matches. Mohammad Shami is very likely to replace him in the playing XI for the match against Nepal.

More to follow…

