Jasprit Bumrah to miss Test series against Australia?

Jasprit Bumrah is all set for a lengthy layoff from international cricket. Now, as per a report in ESPNcricinfo, Bumrah has been advised at least three more weeks of rest before he can resume bowling meaning he could miss at least two Tests of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy that starts from February 9 in Nagpur.

The report adds that Bumrah underwent match-simulation tests at the NCA before being declared fit. After more bowling tests under the supervision of NCA’s head of sports science wing Nitin Patel in addition to scan results, it was decided the bowler will have to defer his return to competitive cricket.“Bumrah, who was set to join the team in Guwahati ahead of the ODI series, will need some more time to build bowling resilience. This decision has been taken as a precautionary measure," the BCCI said in a statement on Monday.