Jasprit Bumrah to undergo back surgery in New Zealand from top orthopaedic surgeon

India pacer Jasprit Bumrah is all set for surgery. As per the latest update on his condition, the Mumbai Indians star will be flown to NewZealand. The India pacer faces a 20-24 week rehabilitation following surgery. With the World Cup around the corner, the BCCI and the NCA have suggested surgery to get his back in order. Bumrah will be operated by the same doctors who worked with Jofra Archer and Shane Bond in the past.

Rowan Schouten will be the surgeon who will operate on Bumrah in the coming weeks. The Christchurch-based professional is considered one of the best in his field and has worked with Grahame Inglis in the past. Inglis is revered as a prominent orthopedic surgeon and has operated on several players like Shane Bond, who was a victim of injuries as well and currently serves as the bowling coach of the MI outfit.Schouten has assisted Inglis in the surgeries of Jason Behrendorff, Ben Dwarshuis and James Pattinson in the recent past.The report further states that arrangements are being made to send Bumrah to Auckland as soon as possible. It was initially revealed that the right-arm pacer will not be fit in time for the IPL and will skip the tournament as a result. The BCCI are currently prioritizing Bumrah for the ODI World Cup in late 2023. He is slated to miss the Asia Cup in September as well, meaning a tight window for him to feature and adapt ahead of the marquee event in the November-December window.