Jasprit Bumrah undergoes back surgery in New Zealand, pacer ruled out for 6 months

Jasprit Bumrah has undergone a back surgery in Christchurch and the pacer is likely to remain out of action for atleast 6 months. The surgery was done by Dr Rowan Schouten, a noted orthopaedic surgeon attached to the Forte Orthopaedics Hospital in Christchurch. This essentially rules him out of the WTC final and Asia Cup, but he may just be ready for the World Cup, which India is set to host in October-November. Earlier, The medical team of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and the managers of the National Cricket Academy (NCA) selected a surgeon in New Zealand after consulting Shane Bond, who is believed to have recommended the surgeon's name.

The recovery time for Bumrah is somewhere between 20 and 24 weeks, which means he could miss the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 and the final of the World Test Championship (WTC) in London, should India qualify.The right-arm quick last played for India in a T20I against Australia, on September 25, 2022, and went to miss the Asia Cup and T20 World Cup due to his back injury. The current priority of the BCCI management is to get Bumrah ready for the World Cup in October-November.Jasprit Bumrah is one of the best bowling assets of Team India currently and his absence from playing 11 has troubled the Indian team a lot during big contests. Hopefully, the pacer would be fit soon and be back bowling in the Indian colours.

