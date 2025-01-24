Jasprit Bumrah, Yashasvi Jaiswal and Ravindra Jadeja Named in ICC Men's Test Team of the Year 2024

The International Cricket Council (ICC) announced its Test Team of the Year for 2024 on Friday, January 24. Despite an underwhelming season for Team India, three Indian players earned spots in the prestigious lineup.

Congratulations to the incredibly talented players named in the ICC Men's Test Team of the Year 2024 👏 pic.twitter.com/0ROskFZUIr — ICC (@ICC) January 24, 2025

India’s Yashasvi Jaiswal was named as an opener alongside England’s Ben Duckett. Jaiswal, the second-highest run-scorer in Tests for 2024, amassed 1,478 runs at an average of nearly 55. His tally included three centuries and nine half-centuries across 15 matches. Duckett followed closely, scoring 1,149 runs at an average of 37.06, with two centuries in 17 games.

The middle order featured established stars Kane Williamson, Joe Root, Harry Brook, and Kamindu Mendis. Williamson impressed with 1,013 runs in nine matches at an average of 59.58. Root led the charts with 1,556 runs at an average of 55.57, including six centuries. Brook contributed 1,100 runs at an average of 55, highlighted by a triple century in Pakistan. Mendis delivered a stellar performance with 1,049 runs at an average of almost 75, including five centuries in nine matches.

England’s Jamie Smith was selected as the wicketkeeper after scoring 637 runs at an average of 42.46 in eight matches.

India’s Ravindra Jadeja was chosen as the sole specialist spinner. He claimed 48 wickets at an average of 24.29 and added 527 runs with the bat at an average of 29.27 in 12 matches.

Pat Cummins, Australia’s captain, secured a spot as a bowler and captain. He picked up 37 wickets in nine Tests at an average of 24.02 and played a crucial role in leading Australia to their second consecutive World Test Championship final.

New Zealand’s Matt Henry and India’s Jasprit Bumrah rounded out the pace attack. Henry took 48 wickets in nine matches at an average of 18.58. Bumrah was the leading wicket-taker of 2024, with 71 wickets in 13 Tests at an average of 14.92, including five five-wicket hauls.

ICC Men’s Test Team of the Year 2024: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ben Duckett, Kane Williamson, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Kamindu Mendis, Jamie Smith (wicketkeeper), Ravindra Jadeja, Pat Cummins (captain), Matt Henry, and Jasprit Bumrah.