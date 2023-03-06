Jhye Richardson ruled out of India tour, doubtful for IPL

After seeing their star pacer, Jasprit Bumrah getting ruled out of the competition, MI received another blow as Australian pacer Jhye Richardson is doubtful for the tournament. Richardson will now be unavailable not only for MI but also for Australia for their ODI series against India. The Australian pacer had strained his hamstring during the Big Bash League in January earlier this year, and has since not played any cricket. Reports had stated that he would recover from his injury and hence was picked in Australia’s 16-man squad for the three-match ODI series against India, commencing on March 17, 2023. Following Jhye’s injury, Australia have selected Nathan Ellis as his replacement.

As per a report by ESPNCricinfo, Richardson, who hadn't played a single game since straining his hamstring on January 4 during the Big Bash League (BBL) was sidelined for a few games due to a minor injury. But he didn't return for the Perth Scorchers in the knockouts. Richardson didn't play a single game in the Marsh Cup or Sheffield Shield but returned to competitive cricket playing a 50-over game for his club Fremantle. Richardson did take 3/5 but returned back and went for scans. This will be a body blow for the MI, who are already struggling with their pace-bowling options with Bumrah already ruled out of the action as he is set to undergo back surgery. With Jofra Archer also returning after a long injury layoff, the franchise will be a little precautionary in playing him all 14 league games.