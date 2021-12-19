Joe Root hurt before start of Day 4, skipper unlikely to field today?

England skipper Joe Root was hit in the abdomen during throw downs in the warm-up ahead of the start on Day 4 against Australia in the ongoing second Test in Adelaide. He is being currently assessed by England's medical staff and did not take the field at the start of play on Day 4."England captain Joe Root will not be on the field at the start of play today after being hit in the abdomen during throw downs in the warm-up before play. He is currently being assessed by the England medical team," cricket.com.au said in a statement.

On Friday, Joe Root added another feather to his decorated cap as he went 5th in the list of batters with the most runs in a calendar year in Tests. In doing so, Root surpassed Indian cricket legend, Sachin Tendulkar.After losing the first Test at the Gabba, England found themselves chasing Australia's shadows in the second Test at Adelaide too. The Aussies put a mammoth first-innings total of 473 runs on the board after opting to bat first. David Warner (93), Marnus Labuschagne (103), Steve Smith (93), and Alex Carey (51) were the top performers for the hosts in the first innings.England dealt bitter blows after coming out to bat, with openers Haseeb Hameed and Rory Burns being dismissed for just 6 and 4 runs respectively. Dawid Malan and Joe Root, however, have steadied the England ship a little, by putting together of a partnership of over 80 runs. In the partnership, Root went past Tendulkar who had registered 1562 runs in a single year in Tests back in 2010. He had also gone past another Indian legend Sunil Gavaskar (1555 runs in 1979)