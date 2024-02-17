Same Same but Different: Akash Chopra Hilariously Compares Joe Root Shot to Lagaan

India is performing exceptionally well in this test match. Whether it's Rohit Sharma completing his century or Ashwin reaching his 500th wicket milestone, becoming the 2nd Indian to achieve this feat in test cricket. India is in top form. England is also providing tough competition. this match is really a getting interesting day by day. Meanwhile one photo of Joe Root circulating on social media. In this video he is been compared to lagans Akash Chopra.

Root is generally considered a classy player but has got out early playing risqué shots last few days due to what is called Bazball (an aggressive style of cricket propagated by England coach Brandon McCullum). The comparison has been shared by former India player and now cricket commentator Akash Chopra.

A user shared a photo collage of Akash Chopra and Root and wrote Same Same but different. While reacting to that meme one user wrote exactly cut copy paste. Root is trying to play towards the offside, while our legend is aiming for the leg side.