Joe Root to resign as England captain after Ashes defeat?

England captain Joe Root has been tipped to step down from the role of England's skipper after Ashes defeat. Following defeat at the MCG, former England bowler Jonathan Agnew told BBC Test Match Special that he would be "surprised" if Root did not resign as captain after the series. "I would be surprised if Joe Root continues as captain," he said. "I saw a very tired figure down there just now. "Former England batter Geoffrey Boycott said many of Joe Root's decisions were wrong, such as batting first on a seamer-friendly pitch at the Gabba while leaving out James Anderson and Stuart Broad.Joe Root must step down as England captain after his team's meek surrender in Melbourne ensured Australia retained the Ashes, former England batter Geoffrey Boycott said on Tuesday.

"Now Australia are 3-0 up and the Ashes have gone, will Root please stop saying Australia are not much better than us? I don't mind him living in cuckoo land but stop trying to kid us," Boycott wrote in his column in The Telegraph. "If he really believes what he says then maybe it is time he gave up the captaincy of the England cricket team. The facts are staring us all in the face, except Joe doesn't want to see it. England can't bat. Our bowling is ordinary." "It's every cricketer's dream to captain England and Joe has had 59 Test matches to mould and stamp his authority on this set of players. He has had 13 Tests against Australia with only two wins and nine losses," Boycott said. "Nobody would want to give up the captaincy, but it is not about Joe -- it is about getting guys to perform better." On the other hand, Joe Root said that he will not be considering his position as Test captain until the end of England's tour of Australia, and instead pledged to "put some pride back into the badge" in the final two matches at Sydney and Hobart, after a humiliating conclusion to the decisive third Test at Melbourne.



