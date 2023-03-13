Jofra Archer all set to play entire IPL for Mumbai Indians

English pace-bowler Jofra Archer said he would "like to" play the full season of the upcoming Indian Premiere League(IPL) without restrictions for the Mumbai Indians. Archer admitted that he understands if he is unable to play back-to-back games, though. “If I’m told I’m not playing I don’t question it. Usually back-to-back games I don’t even bother to ask because I already know what the answer is,” Archer said.

Speaking about his injury worries Archer said, “Obviously, sometimes you’ve still got that little feeling in the back of your mind that you’re still not ready yet, you know. But for me, I just put that behind me and whatever happens, happens. If you’re supposed to get injured again, then there’s nothing you can do about it. But til that time comes I’m just gonna give everything I’ve got. You’re back here again so, you know, you might as well just give it your all,” he added. He further went on to say, “To be honest, coming back and playing cricket for England again means I have already done what I wanted to do. I said 18 months ago I was going to be back, and now I am back hopefully I have a long career.”