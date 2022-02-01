Jofra Archer re-enters IPL 2022 auction to be available for 2023 season

In a major development, Jofra Archer is back in the mega auction of the Indian Premier League (IPL). The England pacer has enlisted his name for the event scheduled on February 12 and 13, which the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) confirmed to the franchises on Tuesday (February 1). The Barbados-born England spearhead has given himself a base price of INR 2 crore.However, the BCCI has told the IPL franchises that the 26-year-old pacer's participation in this year's IPL is doubtful in view of his current injury status. His name has been added to the auction because the England and Wales Cricket (ECB) informed the BCCI that he is sure to play in the 2023 and 2024 seasons.

The Englishman was roped in by the Rajasthan Royals in the 2018 season and played three campaigns for them. In 35 matches, Archer has taken 46 wickets."The ECB has registered Archer for the auction with a view to potential participation in 2023 and 2024, as due to his current injury it is unlikely that he can participate in IPL 2022," the BCCI wrote to the franchises providing a list of 44 new names that have been added to the auction register on the request of the franchises.The auction register has been pruned to 590 from the original list of 1214 players, which was compiled and distributed on January 22. Archer is the lone new inclusion from England. Jofra Archer, who hasn't played international cricket since March 2021, after having undergone 2 surgeries to treat a stress fracture in his elbow.ofra Archer missed most part of the 2021 season as he underwent surgery for his knee injury after pulling out of the Indian Premier League. The surgery in May kept him out of the T20 World Cup and the Ashes. Archer was expected to return for England's limited-overs tour in January 2022 but he had to undergo a second surgery for his knee in December last year.