Jofra Archer set to miss IPL 2024 as ECB looks to manage his workload ahead of T20 World Cup

England pacer Jofra Archer is set to miss the Indian Premier League 2024, as the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) aims to manage his workload ahead of the T20 World Cup, according to ESPNcricinfo. Archer has been absent from professional cricket for the majority of the year due to a recurring elbow injury, with his last appearance in May 2023. Although he traveled as a reserve player with the England team, he stayed in India for a week, experiencing ongoing pain.

Released by the five-time IPL champions Mumbai Indians before the auction, Archer's absence in IPL 2023 disappointed fans who had anticipated his stellar performance. In five matches, he managed to take only two wickets, and injuries impacted his overall effectiveness, making him more vulnerable to batters.

Furthermore, Archer's medical condition led to his exclusion from the Ashes series, revealing a recurrence of a stress fracture in his right elbow. This development also cut short his participation in the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League with the Mumbai Indians.

According to ESPNcricinfo, "Archer did not feature among the list of over 1000 names - including 34 England players - who have registered for the IPL auction that takes place in Dubai on December 19, as the ECB instructed Archer not to enter the auction."

Regarding other England players, Moeen Ali, Jos Buttler, Jonny Bairstow, Sam Curran, Liam Livingstone, Jason Roy, Mark Wood, Will Jacks, and Reece Topley were retained by their IPL franchises ahead of the upcoming auction. However, all-rounder Ben Stokes and star batter Joe Root opted out of the tournament.