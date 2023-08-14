Engand keen to have retired Ben Stokes, and injury prone Jofra Archer for World Cup

England coach Matthew Mott wants Ben Stokes and Jofra Archer in the England squad for the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup in India. Ben Stokes retired from One Day Internationals in July 2022 and as recently as in the aftermath of the Ashes, had reiterated his intentions of staying retired from the 50-over format to be fit for the Test series against India in early 2024.Stokes suffered a knee injury during his time in New Zealand back in February, causing him to miss most of the Indian Premier League season. Although he was ready to captain England in the Ashes, his involvement was mostly limited to batting due to the injury, bowling just 29 overs across five matches.



Matthew Mott, is open to including him in the World Cup squad based solely on his batting prowess."Jos will probably lead the way on that communication, but Ben’s pretty straight with all of us," Matthew Mott said. "We will see if he’s keen."There has not been a clear direction on what he’s going to do yet, but we are still hopeful. I’ve always said his bowling would be a bonus, but just look at what he brings with the bat, even in the field."Watching him throughout the whole Ashes series, he had such a great presence. He’s done it for years when it comes to performing in one-day cricket and so he’s an invaluable commodity.’Ben Stokes was one of the heroes for England in the 2019 edition, winning the Player of the Match in the Final for his memorable unbeaten 84.The other hero from the Final who bowled the crucial Super Over was Jofra Archer. After seeing the highest of highs in cricket, Archer's career has dwindled due to multiple injuries.