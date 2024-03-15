Jofra Archer to Play for RCB in IPL 2024? Pacer Arrives in Bengaluru

England pacer Jofra Archer is in Bengaluru with his county side Sussex as he is attending a pre-season camp for his county side. He is practicing hard to be fit in time to play for England in the ICC T20 World Cup 2024.

His presence in Bengaluru is linked with the possibility of him likely to play for the Royal Challengers Bangalore in the IPL. He went unsold in the auction and will not play for RCB in the upcoming edition of the IPL.

The reason for his arrival in Bengaluru is to be a part of a week-long camp with his county side to practice with the side in much friendlier weather conditions. The England pacer is currently out of the side due to his long-standing elbow injury.

Speaking about Archer, he had surgery on his elbow that ruled him out of the game last year. he is still recovering from his elbow injury after going through the surgery. He is monitored from close quarters by the ECB who are working hard on him to get fit ahead of the T20 World Cup in June.

“The ECB believes that it will be easier to manage Archer’s comeback if he is in the UK in April and May under its supervision than if he is in India on the books of an IPL team looking to get their money’s worth from him,” said reports in the Cricinfo.

“We take that bet with him that we want him back fit and able to play for England, because of the upside. You start looking at things like the Ashes in two years, the T20 World Cup Jofra adds so much to that,” he had said back then,” said Rob Key, the managing director of the England team on The English speedster.The defending champions will commence their T20 World Cup campaign with a match against Scotland in Barbados on June 4