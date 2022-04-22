Jos Buttler scores his third century of IPL 2022

After a quiet start from Rajasthan Royals, that saw a maiden from Shardul Thakur, Jos Buttler smoked the Delhi bowlers all across Wankhede to bring his third century of IPL 2022.Buttler and Padikkal recorded the first 100-run opening stand of the IPL 2022 as they went on plundering the entire Delhi Capitals bowling attack.

After being unable to hit the likes of Khaleel Ahmed and Shardul Thakur in the early overs, Buttler cut loose after movement had died out on the grassy pitch of Wankhede, making boundaries look small. Alongside, he got the full support of Indian Devdutt Padikkal who looked in sublime touch on the night.

