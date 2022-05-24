Jos Buttler storm hits Gujarat Titans in Kolkata

Gujarat Titans skipper Hardik Pandya won the toss and opted to bowl against Rajasthan Royals in IPL Qualifier One at Eden Gardens on Tuesday. Gujarat Titans brought in pacer Alzarri Joseph in place of Lockie Ferguson in the only change to their playing XI while Rajasthan Royals on the other hand fielded an unchanged side.

After a below-par second half, the main man Buttler comes good just at the right time for RR. The Englishmen smoked Titans pacer all across the ground in company of skipper Sanju Samson. Although uncharacteristic, RR should be really happy for this anchor role from Jos because at times their middle order looks little fragile.