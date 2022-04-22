Jos Buttler's 100 sinks Delhi Capitals at Wankhede

Rajasthan Royals looking like a real contender this year, with Jos Buttler smacking his third century of the season. It was the Buttler show again and with help from Padikkal, the Royals registered the highest score of the season after 20 overs. RR have rewritten their own personal best for the highest team score this season.

Buttler was involved in an excellent 155-run stand for the first wicket. Devdutt scored a fine 54. Rajasthan Royals skipper Sanju Samson ended the innings with a flourishing 19-ball 46. For Delhi Capitals, Khaleel Ahmed and Mustafizur Rahman bag a wicket apiece. Delhi Capitals won the toss and chose to field first against Rajasthan Royals in their Indian Premier League match on Friday. Both the teams named unchanged playing XIs.