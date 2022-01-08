Josh Hazlewood ruled out of Ashes series due to side strain

Josh Hazlewood will miss the final Ashes Test in Hobart as Australia continue to take a cautious approach to his recovery from the side strain he picked up in the opening match at the Gabba."Unfortunately Josh hasn't come up, hopefully, he'll be right for the white-ball games," coach Justin Langer said on Friday (January 7). "It's been really tough on him, he has been really hanging out to play in this Ashes series like everyone. He has missed three games, so to have one of our premier fast bowlers out of the series, I guess it is a bit like England missing one of their premier fast bowlers (in Jofra Archer) - we've missed big Josh."

A CA statement said: "Hazlewood, the national selection panel and sports science and sports medicine ream agreed he would remain in Sydney for the next three weeks before joining the squad for the One-Day International Series against New Zealand and T20 International Series against Sri Lanka." The New Zealand and Sri Lanka series will form part of his preparations for the Test and white-ball tour of Pakistan from early March. "Langer added that Richardson, who has been nursing a lower leg problem since the second Test where he took a five-wicket haul, would be in contention under lights in Hobart.

Mitchell Starc is the only specialist Australia quick to have played every Test of the series with captain Pat Cummins forced to sit out Adelaide after being a close contact of a Covid case. Meanwhile, England have woes of their own beyond their dismal showing with first and second choice wicketkeepers Jos Buttler and Jonny Bairstow suffering injuries to their hand. Yet, Bairstow batted through the pain to score England's first century in the Ashes but a knock to his right thumb puts him in doubt to assume keeping duties. With both unlikely to take the gloves, Ollie Pope will keep for the remainder of the Sydney Test. Sam Billings has been called in from his Big Bash League franchise - the Sydney Thunder - to join the England side for the final Test.