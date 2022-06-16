JP Duminy appointed as head coach of SA's provincial side, Boland

Former South Africa batter JP Duminy has been appointed as the head coach of provincial side Boland on a two-year deal.

Duminy had earlier served as a batting consultant to the Lions franchise and, briefly, for the national men's team, at the T20 World Cup.

"I'm very excited, nervous and have all these emotions popping up. It's a great opportunity to get into the coaching space after playing. Boland is close to my heart. It has been down the road for many years and, playing for the Cobras [in the franchise system], we spent a lot of time down in Boland," said Duminy as reported by ESPNcricinfo.

"The people in Boland mean a lot to me and hopefully this is an opportunity for us to get out into the community and get the team closer to the community once again and represent the people. I want to be a big part of that and get the players to understand what it means to represent the community. That's a big part of Boland and it extends far and wide beyond Paarl. That's a big thing for me," he added.

Duminy, who retired after the 2019 World Cup, played 46 Tests, 199 ODIs and 81 T20Is for South Africa. spent his entire playing career in the Western Cape and has both an understanding of the cricketing landscape in this area and a good rapport with many of the players, which was one of the reasons Boland appointed him.

"One of his biggest strengths is man-management. People like him. He has a huge amount of experience and brings a lot to the role," said James Fortuin, CEO of Boland Cricket.

With his appointment, Duminy joins the list of Robin Peterson at the Warriors and Imran Khan at the Dolphins as former international players coaching in the top division.

( With inputs from ANI )

