"Just tried to play my game," Scotland's McMullen after win over West Indies

Harare [Zimbabwe], July 2 : Scotland caused a big upset in the cricket world as they defeated Caribbean giants West Indies by seven wickets in the ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifier match on Saturday. Brandon McMullen was judged the Player of The Match for his bowling. After the win, Brandon McMullen said he just tried to play his game.

Batting first, West Indies managed to set a target of 181. Scotland chased down the target with seven wickets in hand. They made 185/3 in 43.3 overs.

"I am not too sure on bowling nine overs on the trot. It was going my way so had to make use of it...Just tried to play my game, rebuild and give my team the best chance of winning the game," Brandon McMullen said, according to ICC.

Asked about his teammate Mather Cross who scored 74 runs off 104 balls, Brandon McMullen said: "He was phenomenal today, took a lot of pressure off us. Awesome to see him back in form."

This result ensures that West Indies, who were crowned champions of the world in 1975 and 1979, can, at best, finish with only four points in the Super Six stage of the tournament.

